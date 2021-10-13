© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Censored Video: Trump Blames 3rd World Countries For Dumping Their Prisoners On Our Southern Border
Follow
1
Share
Report
0 view • October 13, 2021
On the Oct 7th Hannity show Donald Trump unloaded on the Biden administration. One clip in particular was quickly censored off the web which was Trump blaming Central American countries for dumping their prison populations on our southern border. Watch that clip and full interview archived here.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6160695d77ee86394c9acca1
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6160695d77ee86394c9acca1
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.