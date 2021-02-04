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Just Smile Dammit
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31 views • February 04, 2021
Someone said the other day, "I hate when people say 'just be happy'".
Well you're going to hate me if you watch this video. This isn't for you.
Excuses be damned. Life is simple. If you want to change how you feel, change.
Warning: the Workshoppe is not for the weak of will or mild in spirit.
Wizards shine into the darkness. You are here for a reason.
Get up. Move yourself into a more fulfilled presence of being.
No one can do it for you.
Seekers are welcome to learn or remember, for your own journey.
Website:
http://www.awizardsworkshoppe.com
Become a patron:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=45058531
Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/Stacethewizer/
Twitter
http://www.twitter.com/stacewizer
Instagram
http://www.instagram.com/stace_the_wizer
Well you're going to hate me if you watch this video. This isn't for you.
Excuses be damned. Life is simple. If you want to change how you feel, change.
Warning: the Workshoppe is not for the weak of will or mild in spirit.
Wizards shine into the darkness. You are here for a reason.
Get up. Move yourself into a more fulfilled presence of being.
No one can do it for you.
Seekers are welcome to learn or remember, for your own journey.
Website:
http://www.awizardsworkshoppe.com
Become a patron:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=45058531
Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/Stacethewizer/
http://www.twitter.com/stacewizer
http://www.instagram.com/stace_the_wizer
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