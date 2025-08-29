Shaping The Narrative For A Manufactured Future | The Crowhouse

"It isn't the rebels who create the troubles of the world, it's the troubles who create the rebels."

Opening Clip

https://www.bitchute.com/video/GpuI5hFjsZLq

Accused Porepunkah shooter and 'sovereign citizen' Dezi Freeman once called police 'terrorist thugs'

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-08-26/porepunkah-alleged-shooter-sovereign-citizen-dezi-freeman/105699366

‘Dangerous’ suspect who allegedly killed two officers escaped into bush alone and is believed to be ‘heavily armed

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/live/2025/aug/26/porepunkah-shooting-live-updates-victoria-police-active-incident-latest-news-ntwnfb

Uncovering the anti-government movement brewing across the nation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_f5GFvspdc

Judge appoints receiver to sell off Alex Jones's Infowars assets to help pay Sandy Hook families

https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/judge-appoints-receiver-to-sell-off-alex-jones-s-infowars-assets-to-help-pay-sandy-hook-families/ar-AA1KxRww

Deadly outbreak will 'almost certainly' reach Australia

https://www.msn.com/en-au/health/other/urgent-warning-deadly-outbreak-will-almost-certainly-reach-australia/ar-AA1LheP0

Australia reveals Iran’s role in two antisemitic attacks

https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/watch-australia-reveals-iran-s-role-in-two-antisemitic-attacks/ar-AA1Ldlnd

Iran used Australian locals to ‘stir up’ antisemitism

https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/revelations-iran-used-australian-locals-to-stir-up-antisemitism/ar-AA1Le342

Australia Expels Iranian Ambassador, Closes Embassy

https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/what-australia-thinks-of-expelled-ambassador/ar-AA1LdLmd

Palestinian children were repeatedly raped and are still imprisoned

https://x.com/i/status/1960233389568499726

The Devil Wore a Lab Coat – Mary Kutter (End Clip):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIx8xWRVxdU

13000 Catalogued Videos of israeli War Crimes

https://tiktokgenocide.com/

------

-----

--------

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

TURN OFF YOUR TELEVISION!!!

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

----------

Christ is KING!