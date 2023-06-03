Who was hurt the most? It's us, the little people. There 600 million Chinese are awake because of Mr. Miles Guo’s whistleblowing

https://gettr.com/post/p2ioq8f7e88
0601 Ava on Matta of Fact
谁受伤害最大？是我们这些小人物，有6亿中国人是清醒的，因为郭文贵先生的爆料。
Who was hurt the most? It's us, the little people. There 600 million Chinese are awake because of Mr. Guo Wengui's whistleblowing.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@nfscspeaks @diamondandsilk @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.