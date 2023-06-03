Create New Account
Who was hurt the most? It's us, the little people. There 600 million Chinese are awake because of Mr. Miles Guo’s whistleblowing
https://gettr.com/post/p2ioq8f7e88

0601 Ava on Matta of Fact

谁受伤害最大？是我们这些小人物，有6亿中国人是清醒的，因为郭文贵先生的爆料。

Who was hurt the most? It's us, the little people. There 600 million Chinese are awake because of Mr. Guo Wengui's whistleblowing.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@nfscspeaks @diamondandsilk @s7gril

@mosenglish @moschinese


