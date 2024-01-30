Disease X - 20 Times Worse Than Covid 19? - Interview with Dr. Peter A. McCullough

In January of 2024 the World Economic Forum dealt with „Disease X“ in a special session. Why is it 20X more lethal than Covid? What do we have to look out for? Dr. Peter McCullough kindly gave Kla.TV the following very insightful Interview. Please watch and share.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.