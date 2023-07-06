Create New Account
VDV Storming Ukrainian Army Trenches near Kremennaya
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Paratroopers from the 'Center' group launch an attack and successfully clear out an enemy stronghold. Defeated fighters from the Ukrainian Armed Forces surrender on the frontlines near Kremennaya. Prior to the assault, the forest was pre-targeted and coordinated with artillery strikes.

The Russian Airborne Forces are VDV.

Cynthia - There was an aftermath video with this one. It showed a Russian soldier walking down the trenches and many dead Ukrainian soldiers (faces covered already). I knew that Brighteon would reject it so I didn't try. I didn't want to anyway. One video already today was rejected. It's sometimes hard to show war videos, without showing the results. 

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

