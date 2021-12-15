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"WHAT PROPHECY IS AND VICTORY OVER SIN"- MUST WATCH IF YOU TRULY WANT TO BE AN OVERCOMER!!
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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913 views • December 15, 2021
#VICTORY #SIN #RIGHTEOUSNESS (Like these videos for a wider reach.) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽

THIS HAS BEEN ON MY HEART A WHILE. Repentance cannot work if we are dishonest. Read 1 John 1:5-10 carefully. The power of repentance is HONEST & FULL CONFESSION- What we have done. Why we did it. How we have a weakness for whatever we have a weakness for, and when it started. HOW WE'RE TEMPTED TO FOLLOW IT. We must confess sin AND STATE CLEARLY FROM THE HEART THAT WE KNOW WE BROKE GOD'S LAW AND NEED FORGIVENESS. We also need God's help to break the cycle. Too many people are unaware of (1) what sin is or (2) how deadly it is, that's because true teaching is largely absent from the church today. Nowadays it's all about how a person feels or what they want to believe but, I assure each reader, do not walk around with your sins upon you. The wages of sin is death. Lay those things honestly at God's feet today and be free.

STUDY: JAMES 1:12-15, 1 JOHN 1:5-10, ROMANS 10:5-10, PSALM 51, 1 COR 15:33

HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.

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godholy spiritforgivenessgracechristhelljesussalvationprophecydamnationend timespeacerepentanceweaknesswickednesslordmercydishonesttriumphgod almightythe masters voicefull confessiontrue teachinginiquities
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