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"WHAT PROPHECY IS AND VICTORY OVER SIN"- MUST WATCH IF YOU TRULY WANT TO BE AN OVERCOMER!!
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913 views • December 15, 2021
#VICTORY #SIN #RIGHTEOUSNESS (Like these videos for a wider reach.) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽
THIS HAS BEEN ON MY HEART A WHILE. Repentance cannot work if we are dishonest. Read 1 John 1:5-10 carefully. The power of repentance is HONEST & FULL CONFESSION- What we have done. Why we did it. How we have a weakness for whatever we have a weakness for, and when it started. HOW WE'RE TEMPTED TO FOLLOW IT. We must confess sin AND STATE CLEARLY FROM THE HEART THAT WE KNOW WE BROKE GOD'S LAW AND NEED FORGIVENESS. We also need God's help to break the cycle. Too many people are unaware of (1) what sin is or (2) how deadly it is, that's because true teaching is largely absent from the church today. Nowadays it's all about how a person feels or what they want to believe but, I assure each reader, do not walk around with your sins upon you. The wages of sin is death. Lay those things honestly at God's feet today and be free.
STUDY: JAMES 1:12-15, 1 JOHN 1:5-10, ROMANS 10:5-10, PSALM 51, 1 COR 15:33
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
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PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
THIS HAS BEEN ON MY HEART A WHILE. Repentance cannot work if we are dishonest. Read 1 John 1:5-10 carefully. The power of repentance is HONEST & FULL CONFESSION- What we have done. Why we did it. How we have a weakness for whatever we have a weakness for, and when it started. HOW WE'RE TEMPTED TO FOLLOW IT. We must confess sin AND STATE CLEARLY FROM THE HEART THAT WE KNOW WE BROKE GOD'S LAW AND NEED FORGIVENESS. We also need God's help to break the cycle. Too many people are unaware of (1) what sin is or (2) how deadly it is, that's because true teaching is largely absent from the church today. Nowadays it's all about how a person feels or what they want to believe but, I assure each reader, do not walk around with your sins upon you. The wages of sin is death. Lay those things honestly at God's feet today and be free.
STUDY: JAMES 1:12-15, 1 JOHN 1:5-10, ROMANS 10:5-10, PSALM 51, 1 COR 15:33
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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