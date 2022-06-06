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What Klaus Schwab, WEF and WHO Reveal About Genetic Engineering
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26 views • June 06, 2022
A couple of days ago we published an article about a study, an experiment really, where CRISPR-Cas9, a gene-editing tool, was used to manipulate behaviour in hamsters. Contrary to what the researchers were hoping, the experiment “developed” vicious hamster monsters that turned on littermates of the same sex.
In our previous article we asked the question: would they do this in humans? And now we ask: could they, in other words, do they have the ability to modify human behaviour through genetic re-engineering?
Keep these questions in mind as you read, and watch, the following.
In our previous article we asked the question: would they do this in humans? And now we ask: could they, in other words, do they have the ability to modify human behaviour through genetic re-engineering?
Keep these questions in mind as you read, and watch, the following.
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