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Global Alert News - #239 - Dane Wigington
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41 views • March 08, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One Hour weekly broadcast for Saturday March 7, 2020.
Dane covers the CoronaVirus spread into other countries including Iran. Every province in Iran now infected, as if it was dumped on Iran. Dane points to who would benefit from this happening to Iran, saying it's "who we can't mention". So I'll say it for him, it's Israel.
Dane covers the CoronaVirus spread into other countries including Iran. Every province in Iran now infected, as if it was dumped on Iran. Dane points to who would benefit from this happening to Iran, saying it's "who we can't mention". So I'll say it for him, it's Israel.
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