04/21/2023 Nicole explains how Phoenix TV smeared Miles Guo: Someone with the pseudonym of Lili claimed to have been deceived by Miles Guo with the investment on Phoenix TV. But she didn’t tell her real name, nor showed her face in the video. Also, she said she didn't participate in the GTV investment. If she really lives in America, why didn't she find free media? Instead, she went to Phoenix TV, which is controlled by the CCP. So obviously, the evidence is fabricated. The real GTV investors are willing to testify with their real names and evidence. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/21/2023 妮可讲述凤凰卫视如何抹黑郭先生：一个化名叫“丽丽”的人在凤凰卫视声称投资被郭先生坑了。但她在视频里没有给出真名真姓，也没有露脸，她还说她没有投资GTV。如果她真的住在美国，为什么不找家自由媒体，非要找中共控制的凤凰卫视？显然她的证据是编造的。而真正的GTV投资者愿意以真名真姓，真实的证据去作证。 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



