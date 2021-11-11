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Live at 5 with Steffen Rowe 11/11/2021
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150 views • November 12, 2021
Live @ 5 with Steffen Rowe exposes the false Pandemic narrative whilst showing the figures are fabricated and how the media is spreading fear porn all over the globe, explaining how the deep state has done it again and it’s lasts attempt to impose the COMPLY or DIE narrative, The Global Intelligence Agency has updated us on the latest notices sent and explaining the actions on what will be done if they do not comply.
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