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COVID-19 VACCINES: THE SOMBER FACTS | True Pathfinder
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12 views • July 08, 2021
In this video we take a look at two new peer-reviewed studies, which evaluate the risks of Covid-19 vaccines for pregnant women and the overall population.
See what they found out for yourselves!
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#covid19 #sarscov2 #covidvaccines #coronavirusvaccine #mrnavaccines #covidvaccinedangers #covidvaccinerisks #covidvaccinepregnancy #covidvaccineriskbenefit
See what they found out for yourselves!
Get the most powerful holistic tools here:
https://vibrant-body.net
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here: paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#covid19 #sarscov2 #covidvaccines #coronavirusvaccine #mrnavaccines #covidvaccinedangers #covidvaccinerisks #covidvaccinepregnancy #covidvaccineriskbenefit
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