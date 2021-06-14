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PFIZER VP: “THE THING TO BE TERRIFIED OF IS YOUR GOVERNMENT”
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522 views • June 14, 2021
PFIZER VP: “THE THING TO BE TERRIFIED OF IS YOUR GOVERNMENT”
Former Pfizer VP and Virologist, Dr. Michael Yeadon, is one of the most credentialed medical professionals speaking out about the dangers of the #Covid19 vaccines, yet it has fallen on deaf ears. With great honor, The HighWire gives Dr. Yeadon the floor to break down his “list of lies” that keeps him up at night, when it comes to lockdowns, masks, PCR testing, natural immunity, and why he thinks our health leaders have abandoned science and reason.
#MichaelYeadon #MikeYeadon #Pfizer #BucketListInterview #PCR #Lockdowns #Masks #SpikeProtein #Lies #VaccineSafety #IncandescentFury #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: June 14, 2021
Former Pfizer VP and Virologist, Dr. Michael Yeadon, is one of the most credentialed medical professionals speaking out about the dangers of the #Covid19 vaccines, yet it has fallen on deaf ears. With great honor, The HighWire gives Dr. Yeadon the floor to break down his “list of lies” that keeps him up at night, when it comes to lockdowns, masks, PCR testing, natural immunity, and why he thinks our health leaders have abandoned science and reason.
#MichaelYeadon #MikeYeadon #Pfizer #BucketListInterview #PCR #Lockdowns #Masks #SpikeProtein #Lies #VaccineSafety #IncandescentFury #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: June 14, 2021
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