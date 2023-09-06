The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 264 - Cain's Counterfeit

In this discussion i’m talking again with Joe from the "Street Preacher 5.0" BitChute channel about the Roman Catholic “Counterfeit” Ecumenical World Religious System that has deceived most people. The differences between this system and that of the Body Of Christ are highlighted. The DIVIDING FACTOR is the indwelling Holy Spirit in the lives of TRUE believers. People in the Roman System have a FORM of godliness but DENY the POWER and reality of the Holy Spirit. These people have rejected the truth of God’s Word and OBEY the doctrines of MEN rather than of God. In the discussion the factors that DIVIDE the worldly “Counterfeit” Synagogue of Satan from the GENUINE supernatural Body Of Christ are explained! Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God! darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost! darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html The Holy Spirit darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast” darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Ten Pages - 274 Videos darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 6 Pages 274 Videos newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series facebook.com/william.boot.7 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling 2 Backup Channel BitChute - Darkness Is Falling Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3, Darkness Is Falling - pilled.net

