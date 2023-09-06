The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 264 - Cain's Counterfeit

In this discussion i’m talking again with Joe from the "Street Preacher
5.0" BitChute channel about the Roman Catholic “Counterfeit” Ecumenical
World Religious System that has deceived most people. The differences
between this system and that of the Body Of Christ are highlighted. The
DIVIDING FACTOR is the indwelling Holy Spirit in the lives of TRUE
believers. People in the Roman System have a FORM of godliness but DENY
the POWER and reality of the Holy Spirit. These people have rejected the
truth of God’s Word and OBEY the doctrines of MEN rather than of God.
In the discussion the factors that DIVIDE the worldly “Counterfeit”
Synagogue of Satan from the GENUINE supernatural Body Of Christ are
explained!
