On the night of January 7, Russia launched a combined missile and drone attack on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Dnipropetrovsk endured the most intense attack, experiencing at least two waves of Geran-type kamikaze drone strikes. According to reports, the main strikes hit the area where the city’s key power grids are located, causing serious fires. There were also fires in the city, possibly caused by Ukrainian air defense forces firing directly over residential areas.

Additionally, strikes were carried out against military targets near Kryvyi Rih, Uman, and Vasylkivka in eastern Dnipropetrovsk.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have stopped the Russian army’s advance east of Liman. As of January 7, Maslyakovka is confirmed to be under Ukrainian control.

The Ukrainian command is trying to learn from its mistakes. The rapid loss of Seversk showed that capturing a city no longer requires large units. Seversk was captured by only a company of Russian infantry—no more than 100 men.

To prevent Liman from suffering the same fate as its southern neighbor, efforts are being made to strengthen the city’s defenses. However, capturing Maslyakovka will not solve the looming tactical crisis. The Russian command has shifted its main efforts south through Dibrova. It is likely that they are planning a wide encirclement of the city through the forest areas.

In the Slavyansk area, Russian units intensified their offensive in an attempt to take control of the fortified areas. On January 6, assault groups from the Russian Army’s Volunteer Corps started fighting for Minkovka. They also captured the village of Novomarkovo.

This section of the front is the most difficult to advance on because it is riddled with trenches and dugouts. It is unlikely that the Russian command expects to achieve significant tactical successes in this area. The offensive aims to pin Ukrainian troops down in their positions. This will prevent them from helping to stabilize the situation in Konstantinovka or Liman.

Near Zaporizhzhia on the front line, the Russian army continues to build on its previous successes. After breaking through a key Ukrainian defense line, paratrooper assault units entered Novoyakovlevka. Fighting is now underway for control of the settlement’s center.

Meanwhile, units of the 108th Regiment have driven the Ukrainian army out of the central part of Primorskoe. Currently, these are the closest Russian troop positions to Zaporizhzhia. They are just over 10 km from the key regional center.

The mopping up of Stepnogorsk of the remnants of Ukrainian troops continues. There are still local pockets of resistance in the center of the settlement, but without outside supplies, they do not pose a significant threat.

______________________________________________________________________

Mirrored - South Front

----------------

