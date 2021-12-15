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COVID-19: A Globalist Coup D'etat
FreedomMovement.info
FreedomMovement.info
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31 views • December 15, 2021
Right now, Big Media and Big Tech, Big Government, and even celebrities are blanketing us with a wide variety of false narratives, while censoring anyone that wants to provide evidence to which disputes those narratives. These traitors are marching in lock step with one another in order to conceal the fact that our nation is facing its greatest threat since its founding. As our Founding Fathers knew too well, the moment that we no longer have free speech or a free press to keep government in check, we no longer have a Democracy.

Anyone who has escaped Communist USSR, China, Cuba, or North Korea, can see the writing on the wall. In 1963, the Communist goals to overthrow our country were published in the Congressional Record. They stated: 15. Capture on or both political parties, 20. Infiltrate the press, 21. Gain control of key positions in radio, TV, and motion pictures. It should be quite clear that these goals have been achieved. And, the more you look into this, you see that all of the dots connect to China and the Communist Chinese Party, which has publicly stated that they are in a life and death struggle with the United States, and that they intend to "clean up" America and eventually colonize our land. They have even explicitly stated that they intend to use their full arsenal of PSYWAR and biological weapons against us to accomplish that goal.

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https://alaskaslist.com/freedom/chihoation.php
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weaponschinapressbiologicalwarfaretakeoverpsywar
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