The Lie of Racism, Sexism, and Classism The Real Cause of Hate

The real battle is not between groups. It is between those ruled by anger and those free from it. We've been told that racism, sexism, and classism are the root of hatred—but what if that’s a lie? What if the real cause of division isn’t identity, but anger itself? In this video, we break down how hatred doesn’t come from race, gender, or class—it comes from unresolved frustration, entitlement, and a need to blame. The world keeps us focused on “isms” to distract from the real problem: emotional manipulation and social control. Who benefits from keeping us divided? Why does hatred persist even when systems change? And most importantly, how do we break free from this cycle? If you’re tired of the same narratives and want the truth about hate, anger, and manipulation, watch until the end. This video challenges everything you've been told.

