EPISODE 421: DYE HARD

Historic moves out of Washington D.C., as HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces his fight to find the cause of autism, and new FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary takes action to remove toxic additives and dyes from our food. Jefferey Jaxen reports on the White House embracing lab leak theory, the bleak future of Bayer’s Roundup, and new cancer risks associated with COVID vaccines—just as the federal government begins to reverse its stance. New Bill Makes Health History in Tennessee. Finally, retired pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas shares his journey from vaccine advocate to whistleblower in his new book, ‘Vax Facts.’
Guests: Bernadette Pajer, Dr. Paul Thomas
