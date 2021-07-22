Do It For The Kids!

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Timestamps and Links
1:36 Why the "Delta" Variant?
3:25 CNN Scaremongering - Child cases of Covid-19 Are Rising…
https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/20/health/covid-children-cases-schools-reopening/index.html
11:39 - Debunking the scaremongering over the "delta variant' of Covid (American Thinker)
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/06/debunking_the_scaremongering_over_the_delta_variant_of_covid.html
12:45 - Ivor Cummins Video (Frontline Doctors) Delta Variant - Real World Impact? We Now have the DATA!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtOu7jx3snQ
15:55 Why use Duck Duck Go browser instead of Google or Bing
16:46 - This The DISINFORMATION AGE
17:37 - Who Pays for the American Academy of Pediatrics? Who Controls them?
21:30 - WHO chief warns that the world is going into the ‘early stages of
another wave’
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/21/tokyo-olympics-who-director-general-addresses-ioc.html
22:40 - WHO leader is a Terrorist
Stop Funding WHO Until It Cleans Up Its Act
https://www.nationalreview.com/2017/06/world-health-organization-corrupt-wasteful/
23:41 No one wants to believe these awful things are true
25:38 - Personal account of going deep into the Rabbit Hole - You NEED Books
28:17 - The Current Covid Deception is NOT the beginning. There is a long history of deceit. Adam Weishaupt and the Illluminati.
31:25 - Our video:
18-Dimensional Chess - A Labyrinth of Deception Born of Cosmological Warfare, Millenia in the Making
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5wj2wJj7DF1o/
32:38 Cecil Rhodes and the Network - The Hierarchy of Evil
34:03 - The Rothschilds and their hidden wealth
36:24 Trump and Operation Warp Speed
37:36 - Ron DeSantis Sells Out for Covid Vaccines
https://www.news4jax.com/news/local/2021/07/21/desantis-these-vaccines-are-saving-lives/
37:48 Don't Fauci My Florida
https://secure.winred.com/ron-desantis/storefront/don-t-fauci-my-florida-black-fine-jersey-t-shirt/details/
39:21 "Trust the Science" Theming
40:38 Open VAERS Red Box Report https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
41:40 Lazarus Report (Will Download PDF to your computer)
https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf
48:13 - Jeff Bezos Flies a Solid Rocket Fueled Phallic Symbol "Into SPACE"
https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/20/tech/jeff-bezos-blue-origin-launch-scn/index.html
Public Service Announcement! If you have not tried BitChute, you should!
Decoding The Deception Covid-19 Vaccine Video Playlist
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/XWiQneS78WAp/
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