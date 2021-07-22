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Do It For The Kids!
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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42 views • July 22, 2021
They are using Kids and Fear to push the Covid Vaccine Agenda. Rev210 joins me, Matthias76, and together we cover a multitude of related topics. We have provided timestamps so you can choose the topics you like or, go back to a topic to get more detail.

Timestamps and Links

1:36 Why the "Delta" Variant?

3:25 CNN Scaremongering - Child cases of Covid-19 Are Rising…
https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/20/health/covid-children-cases-schools-reopening/index.html

11:39 - Debunking the scaremongering over the "delta variant' of Covid (American Thinker)
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/06/debunking_the_scaremongering_over_the_delta_variant_of_covid.html

12:45 - Ivor Cummins Video (Frontline Doctors) Delta Variant - Real World Impact? We Now have the DATA!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtOu7jx3snQ

15:55 Why use Duck Duck Go browser instead of Google or Bing

16:46 - This The DISINFORMATION AGE

17:37 - Who Pays for the American Academy of Pediatrics? Who Controls them?

21:30 - WHO chief warns that the world is going into the ‘early stages of
another wave’
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/21/tokyo-olympics-who-director-general-addresses-ioc.html

22:40 - WHO leader is a Terrorist
Stop Funding WHO Until It Cleans Up Its Act
https://www.nationalreview.com/2017/06/world-health-organization-corrupt-wasteful/

23:41 No one wants to believe these awful things are true

25:38 - Personal account of going deep into the Rabbit Hole - You NEED Books

28:17 - The Current Covid Deception is NOT the beginning. There is a long history of deceit. Adam Weishaupt and the Illluminati.

31:25 - Our video:
18-Dimensional Chess - A Labyrinth of Deception Born of Cosmological Warfare, Millenia in the Making
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5wj2wJj7DF1o/

32:38 Cecil Rhodes and the Network - The Hierarchy of Evil

34:03 - The Rothschilds and their hidden wealth

36:24 Trump and Operation Warp Speed

37:36 - Ron DeSantis Sells Out for Covid Vaccines
https://www.news4jax.com/news/local/2021/07/21/desantis-these-vaccines-are-saving-lives/

37:48 Don't Fauci My Florida
https://secure.winred.com/ron-desantis/storefront/don-t-fauci-my-florida-black-fine-jersey-t-shirt/details/

39:21 "Trust the Science" Theming

40:38 Open VAERS Red Box Report https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data

41:40 Lazarus Report (Will Download PDF to your computer)
https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf

48:13 - Jeff Bezos Flies a Solid Rocket Fueled Phallic Symbol "Into SPACE"
https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/20/tech/jeff-bezos-blue-origin-launch-scn/index.html


Public Service Announcement! If you have not tried BitChute, you should!

Decoding The Deception Covid-19 Vaccine Video Playlist
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/XWiQneS78WAp/

We post videos on BitChute, GabTV, Brighteon and YouTube.

You can find our channel with all our videos at

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4dtF271PU5qX/

GabTV https://tv.gab.com/channel/matthias76

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/matthias76

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcxuESOA4cjmur1S3LIBxQ

Thanks for watching! We would love to hear from you so, please leave a comment. God bless and have a great day!
Keywords
cnnilluminatidepopulationelitesjames perloffg edward griffincecil rhodescorona viruscovid-19scaremongeringcovid vaccinesamerican academy of pediatricsfrontline doctors
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