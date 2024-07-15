BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News July 15, 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
176 views • 9 months ago

July 15, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


The blame game is in full swing following the assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump, many say the mainstream media fueled the hatred. Kiev and Warsaw are at odds again as crowds of Polish citizens gather for the unveiling of a monument to honor the WW2 Volyn massacre victims. The head of the Ukrainian diaspora slams the commemoration calling it ‘Polish stupidity’. Millions of Rwandans head to the polls to elect a new president, choosing between incumbent leader Paul Kagame known as ‘Mr. Africa’ and the opposition which says the country needs a new face in power. As multipolar world centers of power emerge, developing ties with friendly nations is of vital importance that and more on tap in our exclusive interview with Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson.

Keywords
russiawarukraineassassinationrt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy