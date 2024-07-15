RT News July 15, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 15, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
The blame game is in full swing following the assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump, many say the mainstream media fueled the hatred. Kiev and Warsaw are at odds again as crowds of Polish citizens gather for the unveiling of a monument to honor the WW2 Volyn massacre victims. The head of the Ukrainian diaspora slams the commemoration calling it ‘Polish stupidity’. Millions of Rwandans head to the polls to elect a new president, choosing between incumbent leader Paul Kagame known as ‘Mr. Africa’ and the opposition which says the country needs a new face in power. As multipolar world centers of power emerge, developing ties with friendly nations is of vital importance that and more on tap in our exclusive interview with Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson.