New Year, New You!

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On this week’s podcast, Dr. Hotze emphasizes the importance of taking time to reflect on last year and remember the positive accomplishments, not focus on what we didn’t do! Then sit down and write out physical, mental, financial and spiritual goals for the New Year. He passes along 8 steps that he learned from Zig Ziglar and incorporated into his life to move successfully toward accomplishing goals. Success isn’t necessarily reaching a goal, it is the progressive realization of a worthy goal. So write down your goals, review them daily and see what happens! An unwritten goal is just a wish!
It’s a New Year for a New You! Make it a great one!
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/