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New Year, New You!
Hotze Health
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61 views • January 11, 2022
Don’t just set goals for the New Year, accomplish them! Did you accomplish the goals you set in 2021? Join us as we review Dr. Hotze’s tips on successful goal setting. He discusses the importance of writing down worthy goals for the New Year and the steps we can take to help us achieve them! When we feel well, we are more productive.

On this week’s podcast, Dr. Hotze emphasizes the importance of taking time to reflect on last year and remember the positive accomplishments, not focus on what we didn’t do! Then sit down and write out physical, mental, financial and spiritual goals for the New Year. He passes along 8 steps that he learned from Zig Ziglar and incorporated into his life to move successfully toward accomplishing goals. Success isn’t necessarily reaching a goal, it is the progressive realization of a worthy goal. So write down your goals, review them daily and see what happens! An unwritten goal is just a wish!
It’s a New Year for a New You! Make it a great one!

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com

If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/
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wellness revolution podcastdr stephen hotzenew year new year
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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