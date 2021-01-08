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World Freedom Alliance: Stockholm - Part 2
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1806 views • January 08, 2021
Support Oracle Films who made this documentary: https://paypal.me/oraclefilms
https://www.oraclefilms.com/
https://worldfreedomalliance.org/
This Feature-Length documentary surrounds the establishment of the World Freedom Alliance (WFA) in Stockholm, Sweden, in November 2020.
The World Freedom Alliance will provide a worldwide platform linking with various associations and organisations offering access to justice, true dialogue for health science and politics while holding worldwide officials to account under the law. We will offer transparent evidence-based solutions and encourage robust debate with media, scientists and governments to ensure our fundamental freedoms of the people of the world are restored and maintained.
Our mission is to PROTECT our cherished freedoms, PROMOTE collaborations and links between groups of doctors, scientists, lawyers, professionals and freedom campaigners worldwide. We will PROVIDE transparent analysis of the data for business and innovative solutions to build a wonderful world for us, our children and future generations.
Donate to World Freedom Alliance: [email protected]
Paypal link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;[email protected]&lc=EU&no_note=0&item_name=Promote+Fredom&cn=&curency_code=EUR&bn=PP-DonationsBF:btn_donateCC_LG.gif:NonHosted
Publishing rights: All rights belong to Oracle Films. This video can be downloaded and re-uploaded on any non-monetised media channels. For TV licensing or monetisation rights contact Oracle Films at [email protected]
https://www.oraclefilms.com/
https://worldfreedomalliance.org/
This Feature-Length documentary surrounds the establishment of the World Freedom Alliance (WFA) in Stockholm, Sweden, in November 2020.
The World Freedom Alliance will provide a worldwide platform linking with various associations and organisations offering access to justice, true dialogue for health science and politics while holding worldwide officials to account under the law. We will offer transparent evidence-based solutions and encourage robust debate with media, scientists and governments to ensure our fundamental freedoms of the people of the world are restored and maintained.
Our mission is to PROTECT our cherished freedoms, PROMOTE collaborations and links between groups of doctors, scientists, lawyers, professionals and freedom campaigners worldwide. We will PROVIDE transparent analysis of the data for business and innovative solutions to build a wonderful world for us, our children and future generations.
Donate to World Freedom Alliance: [email protected]
Paypal link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;[email protected]&lc=EU&no_note=0&item_name=Promote+Fredom&cn=&curency_code=EUR&bn=PP-DonationsBF:btn_donateCC_LG.gif:NonHosted
Publishing rights: All rights belong to Oracle Films. This video can be downloaded and re-uploaded on any non-monetised media channels. For TV licensing or monetisation rights contact Oracle Films at [email protected]
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