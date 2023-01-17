https://gettr.com/post/p257nd02972

2023.01.16 After PAG’s unlimited legal warfare, Miles Guo filed for bankruptcy. Yet when Miles Guo was blackmailed US$250 million by the court-appointed bankruptcy trustee Luc A. Despins, the FBI still turns a blind eye. Based on the reactions of the DOJ and FBI, the US has clearly been deeply infiltrated by the CCP. There is no way Shan Weijian and other CCP agents will face any legal repercussions.

Miles Guo在PAG司法超限战后，申请破产，还被由法院指定的有利益相关的trustee LUC敲诈2.5亿美元. 但FBI对作为受害方的MILES GUO却视若不见。从这些司法过程和FBI的反应，可以明显看出，美国已经被中共严重渗透，他们不可能用法律来制裁单伟健等中共特务。



