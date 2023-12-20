DHS Intelligence Officer Blows The Whistle On Massive Islamic Terror Invasion

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Former DHS Intelligence Officer Aaron M. Stevenson joins Alex Jones live via Skype to lay out how the United States' open Southern Border has allowed militant Islamic terrorists to flood into the country.

STAGE ONE: INFILTRATION

STAGE TWO: CONSOLIDATION OF POWER

STAGE THREE: OPEN WAR TARGETING NON-ISLAMIST SOCIETY'S LEADERSHIP AND CULTURE

STAGE FOUR: ISLAMIC THEOCRACY

STEVE'S TAKE: Islam is at Stage 2 and approaching Stage 3 in the USA & especially in Europe. In many countries in the world, the Muslims are already at Stage 3 & Stage 4. So, be honest with yourselves when answering these six questions. ⬇️

SIX QUESTIONS

1. Knowing & seeing what that looks like, do you really want that in your country all in the name of tolerance & diversity?

2. Why would anyone tolerate such evil?

3. Is this really even about diversity?

4. If diversity means allowing a bunch of 3rd world psychopaths into your country so they can take it over & destroy your culture is diversity in that regard a good thing?

5. How diverse is "diversity"?

6. How tolerant is Islam of true diversity?

