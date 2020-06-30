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Huge Global Lawsuit Against Those Who Are Behind Plandemic - With Kate Shemirani
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477 views • June 30, 2020
Karl Swartz, the "nanotech exec" tells of those behind the attempt to destroy the world economy and imprison the people and the lawsuits about to be filed to stop them.
Excellent info on danger of new vaccines and vaccines in general
Shared from Kate Shemirani Natural Nurse in a Toxic World
Excellent info on danger of new vaccines and vaccines in general
Shared from Kate Shemirani Natural Nurse in a Toxic World
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