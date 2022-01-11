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Only You Can Stop Mass Formation Psychosis
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1 view • January 11, 2022
I talk about the ways people deal with guilt/blame in individualist vs collectivist societies. Very interesting findings in the latter half! To support my work please go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php - THANK YOU!
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Amazing Polly St George
https://www.banned.video/
Amazing Polly St George
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