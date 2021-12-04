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Media Reports On Gov. DeSantis Starting A ‘Civilian Military Force’ He’d Control In Florida
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300 views • December 04, 2021
Sam Sachs from WFLA reports, Gov. Ron DeSantis continued his series of appearances across Florida to announce recommendations for 2022’s legislative budget. Speaking at the Pensacola National Guard Armory, DeSantis announced he’d be requesting more than $100 million for the Florida National Guard’s budget next year.
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