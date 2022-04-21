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Truth is Treason in the Empire of Lies | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 37
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30 views • April 21, 2022
On this episode of the Free Thinkers Podcast, I take a slightly somber tone and discuss the attack on truth in our society from big tech, our government and woke corporations. From the denial to recognize 2 biological genders to the suspension of various accounts on Twitter, we need to take a stand for truth now and deny the cancellation of everything. You’ll want to watch until the end. There’s a powerful song that deserves to be heard. All that and more on this episode.
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Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.
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Thanks again for being part of the team! Please share this episode with your family and friends. Remember your voice matters!
Sign up for text and email alerts and watch all uncensored episodes at: https://freethinkerspodcast.com
Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.
Follow us on Gab:
https://gab.com/puttfark
Thanks again for being part of the team! Please share this episode with your family and friends. Remember your voice matters!
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