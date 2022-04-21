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Truth is Treason in the Empire of Lies | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 37
Free Thinkers Podcast
Free Thinkers Podcast
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30 views • April 21, 2022
On this episode of the Free Thinkers Podcast, I take a slightly somber tone and discuss the attack on truth in our society from big tech, our government and woke corporations. From the denial to recognize 2 biological genders to the suspension of various accounts on Twitter, we need to take a stand for truth now and deny the cancellation of everything. You’ll want to watch until the end. There’s a powerful song that deserves to be heard. All that and more on this episode.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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