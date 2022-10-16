Time lapse video of Moon and Venus rising together followed by nice Sunrise. Portion of vid from after moon rise to sunrise was accelerated at a different rate, there wasn't much going on through the middle of the night.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.