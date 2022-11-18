Create New Account
Lucifer Will Appear Impersonating A Glorious God – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (26 of 26)
Remember, this is Lucifer we're talking about. Enshrouded in glory and followed by a billion angels who attend him; everybody on earth will be amazed! They’ve never seen anything like this before. Put this in perspective: before Jesus comes, the man of sin will be revealed. He’s called a man because he will take on the appearance of the glorious God in man’s form. He will appear as you would expect God would in our form; but it's actually Lucifer, the wolf, in sheep's clothing, pretending to be God, masquerading as God. And why does God allow the devil to do this and empower him to do this? What does the Bible say? In 2nd Thessalonians it says, “They refused to love the truth and for this reason God sends them a strong delusion”. I would say, this qualifies as a strong delusion. And to prove that he is God, he will call fire down out of heaven. Poof! There goes a town near you. He goes over to Moscow with all of his angels, and all of his angels land around the city. Someone yells out “We don't believe in God”. Poof! Half of Moscow goes up in a cloud of vapor. “We believe!”

