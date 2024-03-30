Create New Account
Ep. 87: The Church Does Not Belong To The Pope
Son of the Republic
Gerhard Müller is one the few Catholic Cardinals who’s happy to remind the world that the Church doesn’t actually belong to the Pope.

* The State Of The Catholic Church

* Pope Francis

* We Should Fear Anti-Human Forces


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 30 March 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-cardinal-muller/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1774109329731584482

Keywords
tucker carlsonpope franciscatholic churchgerhard mullercatholic cardinalanti-human forces

