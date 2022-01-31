BEWARE OF THIS****SATANIC LUCIFERIAN PRIDE*****

We live in a time where Satan has divided people. One of the greatest tactics in which he divides people over is 'RACIAL PRIDE'. Any form of Pride is 'NOT' of The Most High and Christ because racial pride causes 'white supremacists' and 'black supremacists' to fight, hate one another to the point of killing each other. This has been used by Satan for years to divide and conquer the people. The bible does 'NOT' teach racial pride, neither does it teach anyone to 'HATE' someone based on the 'color of their skin'. In the bible everyone was identified by their own nationality not skin color. When anyone operates in this form of pride it causes that person to believe that they are better than the other person of a different color. This is the lie of Satan from the pits of hell. This was not mentioned in the video, but there is another 'PRIDE' that is based on 'RACIAL PRIDE' and that is 'dark skinned people and light skinned people.' Now the truth is written in the bible, The True Hebrews were and are dark and colored skinned people, this is a true fact. That is not being racist against white people who are from 'Esau', who came from the same black father and black mother as there twin brother 'Jacob' did. Esau shared the same womb as his brother 'Jacob' did. Genesis 25:19-34. Esau (so called white people) you are Shemitic from the seed of Abraham and Isaac. You are the brother of Jacob. Jacob was chosen by The Most High to bring forth 12 tribes of Israel and salvation of Christ is for the Hebrews, Esau, and any nation(s). The pride that satan has used amongst The Most High's people also is that 'light skin is better than dark skin or dark skin is better than light skin. This is Prideful Racial Hate. There is 'NO' such doctrine or teaching in the bible, this is also Satanic. It divides the people of The Most High. Because darker skinned people can endure the sun more or have what the 'world' calls 'melanin' more does not mean they can't get a 'sunburn'. That does not make dark skinned people better than someone that is 'lighter' or white in complexion. Pride makes a person 'lifted' up above another person because they don't look like them. The Most High blessed and gave their dark skin color to withstand the sun more than someone of lighter or white complexion in the area or regions they lived in. This is true. Does not mean anyone that is not dark skinned is not 'blessed' by The Most High. The Most High does not look nor does he judge anyone by the color of their skin. He looks at the heart, motives, intentions, etc., The Most High created everyone regardless of your color 'beautiful' not just 'dark black colored skinned' people but all. Israelites where not chosen because they had dark and colored skin, there were other dark skinned nations as well to. Read Deuteronomy 7:1-8. This means everyone should be 'thankful' for how The Most High created and made you but not to lift yourself (have pride) up above another person. Pride destroys and belittles others. What makes all of us better is Christ Yashaya, being HOLY, RIGHTEOUS, KEEPING HIS COMMANDMENTS AND OBEYING HIM. Read Acts 10 chapter about Cornelius. The Most High Ahayah and Yashaya is no respecter of persons. Truth is the Truth and it is not racist to say who the True Hebrew Israelites (so called black, colored people) were and are today. All colors come from 'black' even 'white'. This destroys the 'LIES' that satan has used with prideful racial hate. Encourage all of us not to have pride that would make anyone of us believe we are better than someone else and make other people feel they are lacking something or less than because of their color, appearance, possessions etc., Proverbs 16:18, Psalms 37:11 But the meek shall inherit the earth; and shall delight themselves in the abundance of peace. Psalm 25:9 The meek will he guide in judgment: and the meek will he teach his way. In the Book of Apocrypha, Sirach 3:17 My son, go on with thy business in meekness; so shalt thou be beloved of him that is approved.

Sirach 3:18 The greater thou art, the more humble thyself, and thou shalt find favour before the Lord. Sirach 3:19 Many are in high place, and of renown: but mysteries are revealed unto the meek. Blessings to all:)))