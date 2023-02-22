Easter Songs - Holm, Francisco, Armstrong Sisters

4:08 Dallas Holm-Rise Again

5:36 Don Francisco-He's Alive

5:06 Cassandra & Callahan Armstrong-An Easter Hallelujah

3 clips, 14:52.

Dallas has earned his influence in today’s Christian music throughout more than 45 years of writing, singing and ministry in some 4,000 concerts in every state in the USA as well as many countries abroad. His 38 recording have garnered gold records, multiple Dove awards, Grammy nominations, number one songs, and countless accolades. During his travels, Dallas also speaks and teaches what God has taught him in his journey.

https://dallasholm.com/

This is Don's official site. We have retired from doing concerts, but we're shipping CDs and MP3s to you from this site. We live in Mancos, Colorado, where we enjoy the San Juan mountains. Don occasionally posts on his Facebook page.

https://donfrancisco.com/

In the video, Cassandra Armstrong, 11, and her sister, Callahan, 20, sing with a purity described by viewers as “angelic,” with many commenting that they were “moved to tears.” The sisters recorded the song for their Nana, who at the time was in hospital, and it provided encouragement not only to her but to millions who were looking for inspiration and peace.

https://salvationist.ca/articles/the-voices-of-angels/