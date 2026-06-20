BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New Snake & Empress Plant Gifts + Twin Birthday Celebrations
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
66 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • Today

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, June 20th! This week, another neighbor gifted me some more plants: Snake and Empress Plants. I made a special cake for a special day—it’s the birthday of my twin sister and me! I hung my freshly harvested garlic in the kitchen to cure it some more. And I also planted my okra and jute mallow outside in the north garden. To top off the week, I had a nice harvest of zucchini and a few tomatoes. It’s been another very good week.


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to TKG!

00:42New Plant Gifts

01:47Prepping Okra for Planting

03:44Special Cake for Special Day

06:54Hanging Garlic in Kitchen

07:58Planting Okra & Jute Mallow

13:44Re-arranging North Garden

15:51Picking Fresh Zucchini

17:24Speaking of Powdery Mildew

18:15More Squash Growth

19:29Freshening up the Gardens

20:56Small Tomatoes Harvest

21:55Washing the Harvest

22:18Celebrating Birthday with Cake!

24:37Scenes of Kamakura

25:33Mt. Fuji 富士山

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Breaking the Chains 2026&#8221; on BrightU: How privacy coins like Monero and Epic Cash are becoming the last refuge from CBDC tyranny

“Breaking the Chains 2026” on BrightU: How privacy coins like Monero and Epic Cash are becoming the last refuge from CBDC tyranny

Belle Carter
The Fuel Charge: The hidden war on American energy independence

The Fuel Charge: The hidden war on American energy independence

Belle Carter
Hold Tight to a Real-World Anchor to Survive the Imminent Global Chaos

Hold Tight to a Real-World Anchor to Survive the Imminent Global Chaos

Mike Adams
When the Grid Goes Dark: A blueprint for survival in a world on the edge

When the Grid Goes Dark: A blueprint for survival in a world on the edge

Belle Carter
The Empire&#8217;s Winter: Shattering the illusion of American comfort and reclaiming the soul of resilience

The Empire’s Winter: Shattering the illusion of American comfort and reclaiming the soul of resilience

Belle Carter
Planning for emergencies with chronic illness: A practical guide for vulnerable populations

Planning for emergencies with chronic illness: A practical guide for vulnerable populations

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy