New Snake & Empress Plant Gifts + Twin Birthday Celebrations

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, June 20th! This week, another neighbor gifted me some more plants: Snake and Empress Plants. I made a special cake for a special day—it’s the birthday of my twin sister and me! I hung my freshly harvested garlic in the kitchen to cure it some more. And I also planted my okra and jute mallow outside in the north garden. To top off the week, I had a nice harvest of zucchini and a few tomatoes. It’s been another very good week.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll