New Snake & Empress Plant Gifts + Twin Birthday Celebrations

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, June 20th! This week, another neighbor gifted me some more plants: Snake and Empress Plants. I made a special cake for a special day—it’s the birthday of my twin sister and me! I hung my freshly harvested garlic in the kitchen to cure it some more. And I also planted my okra and jute mallow outside in the north garden. To top off the week, I had a nice harvest of zucchini and a few tomatoes. It’s been another very good week.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:42New Plant Gifts
01:47Prepping Okra for Planting
03:44Special Cake for Special Day
06:54Hanging Garlic in Kitchen
07:58Planting Okra & Jute Mallow
13:44Re-arranging North Garden
15:51Picking Fresh Zucchini
17:24Speaking of Powdery Mildew
18:15More Squash Growth
19:29Freshening up the Gardens
20:56Small Tomatoes Harvest
21:55Washing the Harvest
22:18Celebrating Birthday with Cake!
24:37Scenes of Kamakura
25:33Mt. Fuji 富士山