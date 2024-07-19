brave new world ~ the rise of communism in america ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
in this discussion we will talk about the inside job to assassinate trump at the Pennsylvania rally. we will talk about the dangers of democracy, because it is really based in communism, which is rooted in the marxist / favian social model. we will also share alex jones response to this new act of desperation to hold on to their socialist power & keep you the people in their tyrannical control.
references:
- BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jones Responds To Failed Attempted Assassination Of President Trump
https://banned.video/watch?id=66936e2655572e37ea35eb34
- mackovallian
https://www.britannica.com/science/Machiavellianism
- marxism
https://www.britannica.com/topic/Marxism
- favian social society
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fabian_Society
- bilderberg group
https://www.britannica.com/event/Bilderberg-Conference
- my fare lady
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/My_Fair_Lady
- communist manifesto
https://archive.org/details/commie-book
- brave new world
https://archive.org/details/ost-english-brave_new_world_aldous_huxley
- george orwells 1984
https://archive.org/details/GeorgeOrwells1984
- One shot changed everything, but we won't back down...
https://rumble.com/v571bzu-the-attempted-assassination-of-president-donald-trump-everything-we-know.html
- Trump rally shooter identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20-year-old Pennsylvania man. Here's what we know so far.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-rally-gunman-identified/?ftag=MSF0951a18