brave new world ~ the rise of communism in america ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
19 followers
0
42 views • 9 months ago

in this discussion we will talk about the inside job to assassinate trump at the Pennsylvania rally. we will talk about the dangers of democracy, because it is really based in communism, which is rooted in the marxist / favian social model. we will also share alex jones response to this new act of desperation to hold on to their socialist power & keep you the people in their tyrannical control.


references:

- BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jones Responds To Failed Attempted Assassination Of President Trump

  https://banned.video/watch?id=66936e2655572e37ea35eb34

- mackovallian

  https://www.britannica.com/science/Machiavellianism

- marxism

  https://www.britannica.com/topic/Marxism

- favian social society

  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fabian_Society

- bilderberg group

  https://www.britannica.com/event/Bilderberg-Conference

- my fare lady

  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/My_Fair_Lady

- communist manifesto

  https://archive.org/details/commie-book

- brave new world

  https://archive.org/details/ost-english-brave_new_world_aldous_huxley

- george orwells 1984

  https://archive.org/details/GeorgeOrwells1984

- One shot changed everything, but we won't back down...

  https://rumble.com/v571bzu-the-attempted-assassination-of-president-donald-trump-everything-we-know.html

- Trump rally shooter identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20-year-old Pennsylvania man. Here's what we know so far.

  https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-rally-gunman-identified/?ftag=MSF0951a18

trumpsocietysocialistmarxistdeepstaterallyalexjonesassassinationdemocracypennattemptpennsilvaniamachiavellianismfavian
