💥Secondary Explosions After Israeli Strikes Hit Piranshahr, Western Iran
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1275 followers
1
234 views • 23 hours ago

💥🇮🇷 Secondary Explosions After Israeli Strikes Hit Piranshahr, Western Iran.

Sorry, looks like I needed to size this video too, as with 80% of them since foreign. : ( 

Adding: 

Israeli Media: Mossad Sabotaged Iranian Air Defenses Ahead of Airstrikes

Before launching its air operation, Mossad conducted a series of sabotage attacks inside Iran, disabling radar systems and air defense units. This paved the way for a "decapitation strike" targeting Iran's military leadership.

Adding:

 "A U.S. defense official says Israel’s strike is likely to trigger a strong Iranian response — and that Israel will probably request U.S. assistance to counter it." — Washington Post

(Oh we better not).... : (

U.S. National Security Council Meeting scheduled for Friday 11AM

Adding: 

Iranian media report no radioactive contamination at nuclear sites targeted by Israel.

This suggests the uranium enrichment centrifuges were likely not hit.

Adding:

Iran to declare war soon - Iranian media

Adding: 

 Unverified reports are circulating about the assassinations of several high-ranking Iranian officials:

➡️Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - Pictured

➡️General Gholam Ali Rashid, senior IRGC officer

➡️Dr. Fereydoon Abbasi, former head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization

➡️Dr. Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, academic and nuclear scientist

Adding: 

An Iranian TV news ticker (as shown in the translated image) appears to report that Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed in an Israeli strike.

Iranian State TV reports the deaths of IRGC Chief-of-Staff Hossein Salami, General Gholam-Ali Rashid, and nuclear scientists Dr. Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi and Dr. Fereydoon Abbasi.

💥🇮🇷 Following earlier reports of the death of IRGC Chief Hossein Salami, new claims suggest that tonight’s Israeli strikes on Tehran also targeted:

Major General Mohammad Bagheri — Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces

Amir Ali Hajizadeh — Commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Forces

However these claims have not been confirmed.

Adding:

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir:  I warn anyone who tries to challenge us that they will pay a heavy price.

Israel's Chief of Staff Calls Up Tens of Thousands of Soldiers After Iran Strikes
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
