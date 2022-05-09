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Receive Rewards Or Suffering
Proverbs 9:12 (NIV)
12 If you are wise, your wisdom will reward you;
if you are a mocker, you alone will suffer.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Wisdom is the reward of the Wise.
The Wicked will suffer in solitude.
https://proverbs.club?p=5162
#wise #wisdom #reward #mocker #alone #suffer