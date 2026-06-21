Why are Extortionists like Jared Kushner still walking around?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/116784043274485441
I would like to get donations to either end or have Exodus from the GSA Data Centers.
I don't check email here, nor comments.
Steven G.. Erickson
215 S. Broadway Suite 217
Salem, NH 03079 USA
+1 860 574 0695
If you want a response inside 72 hours, who are you? How did you get my number? What do you want? WHERE are you contacting me from?
I am SvenVonErick on X, Bitchuyr, Rumbke, & Telegram @SvenVonErick
#WBNemesis