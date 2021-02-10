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CCP Damaged Goods: Democrat Impeachment Manager Eric Swalwell Has Zero Credibility to Be Trying Donald Trump
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31 views • February 10, 2021
I was sitting at home under 'lock down' watching the Second Impeachment of Donald Trump when California Congressman Eric Swalwell came on the TV and he (as part of the Democrat Impeachment Team) began to lay down why Trump needs to be Impeached. I could not help myself knowing that this idiot is so compromised by the Chinese Communist Party, but to put a video together painting him and Joe Biden's sick sex/crack addict son Hunter with the same brush. Eric Swalwell has zero credibility and zero business talking about any one's wrong doing's especially when he was and may still be 'sleeping with the enemy'.
Related Hunter Biden and China (CCP) link
gnews.org search 'Hunter Biden Laptop'
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Related Hunter Biden and China (CCP) link
gnews.org search 'Hunter Biden Laptop'
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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