Situation Update, Nov 11, 2022 - Arizona election morons INCAPABLE of counting simple integers, laughing stock of the world

0:00 Elections

8:30 KFC vs Nazi

25:03 Petrodollar Collapse

34:35 FTX

55:35 Dr. Eric Nepute





- Corrupt Democrats are dragging out the Arizona vote as long as possible

- Makes a mockery of the supposed benefits of using MACHINES in the first place

- US elections now WORSE than Third World tin pot dictator elections

- NO ONE believes the "official" results

- 12 more nations just joined BRICS+ initiative, spelling end of Petrodollar

- KFC commemorates Nazi slaughter of Jews with fried chicken phone texts

- Canadian vaccine tyrant collapses and face plants during live hearing

- FTX crypto con artist (and mega Dem donor) pilfered billions in customer deposits

- SEC just handed the perfect case to demand total regulation of all crypto

- FTX fallout will spill into other exchanges, and MORE will fail

- New streaming partnerships on Brighteon.TV will bring you powerful content for free

- Interview with Dr. Eric Nepute





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/