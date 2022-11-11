Situation Update, Nov 11, 2022 - Arizona election morons INCAPABLE of counting simple integers, laughing stock of the world

0:00 Elections
8:30 KFC vs Nazi
25:03 Petrodollar Collapse
34:35 FTX
55:35 Dr. Eric Nepute
- Corrupt Democrats are dragging out the Arizona vote as long as possible
- Makes a mockery of the supposed benefits of using MACHINES in the first place
- US elections now WORSE than Third World tin pot dictator elections
- NO ONE believes the "official" results
- 12 more nations just joined BRICS+ initiative, spelling end of Petrodollar
- KFC commemorates Nazi slaughter of Jews with fried chicken phone texts
- Canadian vaccine tyrant collapses and face plants during live hearing
- FTX crypto con artist (and mega Dem donor) pilfered billions in customer deposits
- SEC just handed the perfect case to demand total regulation of all crypto
- FTX fallout will spill into other exchanges, and MORE will fail
- New streaming partnerships on Brighteon.TV will bring you powerful content for free
- Interview with Dr. Eric Nepute
