RICK'S MIC STARTS AT 21 MIN - Hearing from God - Donne Clement. B2T Ministries. Jun 19, 2026

See the Bible Study Guide here: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/fa...

Hearing from God - Donne Clement. Sunday WordNWorship LIVE!

Donne Clement Patruska likes to say she had an advantage most people don't — a front-row seat to the prophetic her whole life. Her father, Kim Clement, prophesied a Trump presidency more than a decade before it happened, saw 9/11 from a hospital bed in 1993, and wrote a letter that wouldn't be read until it mattered most, nearly a decade after his death. But what Donne teaches isn't "watch how Kim Clement did it." It's the opposite. The prophetic was never meant to stay with one man. It's for you.





Become a B2T Ministries Partner!

Text “give” to 833.209.2393 or click:

https://blessed2teach.com/donations





Written Prayer Request Wall

https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/pr...





New Episodes: 🎯 Today's Uncensored Truth Drops — Biblical Insight + Freedom | July 18, 2026 https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/an...





Recent Rick’s Alone Time with God: I Have Not Forgotten the Promises I Made to Your Forefathers https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/wo...





Get free SHOW NOTES! Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/





Join the FREE Christian Patriot Platform!

https://faithnfreedom.social





#TruthNews

#ChristianPatriots

#RickB2T