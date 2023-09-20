Create New Account
CLOUDS OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER. CHEMTRAILS
Default Life
Published 12 hours ago

These gases released into the air become a thin layer after a while. For what purpose are they doing this? To reduce the influence of the sun or harm nature and people? And no one looks up and says what the fuck is going on. And if I ask people about it, they get angry and call me a conspiracy theorist. Is there something wrong with me or with the general of humanity?

