CLOUDS OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER. CHEMTRAILS

These gases released into the air become a thin layer after a while. For what purpose are they doing this? To reduce the influence of the sun or harm nature and people? And no one looks up and says what the fuck is going on. And if I ask people about it, they get angry and call me a conspiracy theorist. Is there something wrong with me or with the general of humanity?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.