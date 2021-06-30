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The Real Story - OAN Bill Barr's Election Fraud Connection with Liz Harrington
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480 views • June 30, 2021
Liz Harrington, spokesperson for Save America and President Trump, gives The Real Story on Bill Barr’s resignation and his role in the crime of the century.
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