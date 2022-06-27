Mind Control: Mass Media and Isolated Mass Created the Global COVID-19 Vaccination Movement

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https://gnews.org/post/pdbz67bc
06/21/2022 Prof. Mattias Desmet: Mass media and isolated mass created the global Covid-19 vaccination movement. The citizens are all isolated in their own homes. They all share the same narratives, the same beliefs and the same myths distributed through the mass media. The modern masses, these lonely masses, are much, much more vulnerable to propaganda and indoctrination than the ancient masses