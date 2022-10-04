Trust Is Shattered

Monday, October 3rd, 2022 Live Stream





www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: live stream Mon/Thurs 8pm EST





www.bit.ly/awcevidence: evidence COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is a LIE





www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!





Bonnie Henry's emails exposed (she knew the injections were not safe): https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Response_Package_HTH-2021-13807-compressed.pdf





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls





Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream





Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls





Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257





YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?