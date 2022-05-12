If Biden Splits Israel, God Will Split America 05/12/2022

President Biden is planning a trip to occupied East Jerusalem in June. No U.S. President has even done so in the past. Israeli Broadcast Corporation said Biden's visit will mean that the city is "divided" and that Israel's sovereignty over the city is not recognized by the Biden administration.Today we take a look at what God said would happen to America if they split His land.00:00 Biden Visiting East Jerusalem03:57 US Opposes Israel’s plan to Extend Settlements05:58 Word from Heaven’s Courts10:00 Chris Reed Headlines12:55 “I will now Divide their Land”15:57 America Split in Two - Earthquake20:46 Joseph’s KitchenVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112