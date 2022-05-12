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If Biden Splits Israel, God Will Split America 05/12/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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112 views • May 12, 2022
President Biden is planning a trip to occupied East Jerusalem in June. No U.S. President has even done so in the past. Israeli Broadcast Corporation said Biden's visit will mean that the city is "divided" and that Israel's sovereignty over the city is not recognized by the Biden administration.
Today we take a look at what God said would happen to America if they split His land.

00:00 Biden Visiting East Jerusalem
03:57 US Opposes Israel’s plan to Extend Settlements
05:58 Word from Heaven’s Courts
10:00 Chris Reed Headlines
12:55 “I will now Divide their Land”
15:57 America Split in Two - Earthquake
20:46 Joseph’s Kitchen

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