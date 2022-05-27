Looking For Answers

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142 views • May 27, 2022
Many Details Still Unclear 2 Days After Shooting
* We need to know exactly what happened.
* Dems announced their gun plans within hours.
* We were told the cops ran toward gunfire.
* Eyewitness: police didn’t do anything for an hour.
* Video: police worked to forcibly keep parents outside.
* It took 16 minutes for a police response.
* Police waited for negotiators before entering room.
The full episode is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 26 May 2022
https://tv.gab.com/channel/gee/view/tucker-following-the-texas-elementary-school-62907e0fabdd6c98b4173c9d
* We need to know exactly what happened.
* Dems announced their gun plans within hours.
* We were told the cops ran toward gunfire.
* Eyewitness: police didn’t do anything for an hour.
* Video: police worked to forcibly keep parents outside.
* It took 16 minutes for a police response.
* Police waited for negotiators before entering room.
The full episode is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 26 May 2022
https://tv.gab.com/channel/gee/view/tucker-following-the-texas-elementary-school-62907e0fabdd6c98b4173c9d
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