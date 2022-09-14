Create New Account
Sid Canoe Special Alert 9/14/22 "Unbreak My Heart" Chinese Organ Harvesters Special Final Broadcast?
Sid Canoe
Published 2 months ago

"BOOMING ORGAN TOURISM INDUSTRY!" Happy Anniversary? The Sid Canoe show started up on 9/14/20 after being cancelled 20 years earlier on 9/14/2000. It happened as if by a miracle. BUT NOW, THE FULL ON COMMUNIST TAKEOVER has for all intents and purposes - disappeared my network? So, is the last "Sid Canoe"? I'm completely overrun here. This is just a final plea for sanity regarding China and Microsoft colluding to murder us and censor all networks, so, Sid Canoe belts out Tori Braxton. (It's about 7 years old? sung upon request for the wife's "friends" and "family"... Hope they all make it through the Plandemic...)


Thanks to John B. Wells Caravan To Midnight, get the full report HERE:


• Mitchell Nicholas Gerber

Caravan to Midnight Tonight

Topic: China's Booming Organ Tourism Industry

https://rumble.com/v1jz7zp-chinas-booming-organ-tourism-industry-john-b-wells-live.html


Thank you for HEARING! Please help Zidkenu save all humanity

Fair Use Copyright © May use for fair use and educational purposes.

No text or phone number. To contact Sid Canoe, send a detailed request to: [email protected]

chinaorgansharvestingfalon gong

