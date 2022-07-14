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What's all the fuss about CERN? This talk was an absolute blast. So much was said. The thoughts, ideas, facts, and insights of spiritualism to the science, As if we forgot that we are eternal. #poppysfieldproject talks about symbolism from the CERN ritual dance and how science ties with it. Taking theology into account along with ancient ways that have been long forgotten. That we are in the end. All sovereign, if we so chose. Take a moment to listen to a scientist, philosophers, healers, starseeds, sovereignty beings deciphering and solving the equation to the new evolution occurring now.