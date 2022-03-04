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Motivational video based on Sunscreen for a better version of yourself!
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48 views • March 04, 2022
I made this video several years ago to help someone through a difficult time mentally. It did help them and it was suggested i upload this to try and help others get on the right track. The wim Hof method allows you to easily access those parts of the brain that enable you to become better focused, relaxed and improve mood as well as depression and anxiety. This video should at least motivate you to try the Wim Hof Breathing method and then see how you feel afterwards.
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